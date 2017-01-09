President-elect Trump to name son-in-law Jared Kushner as senior adviser

Posted 1:50 pm, January 9, 2017, by
President-elect Donald Trump embraces son in law Jared Kushner,(R), after his acceptance speech at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump embraces son in law Jared Kushner,(R), after his acceptance speech at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be senior adviser to the president, a senior transition official told CNN Monday.

The move comes ahead of a Wednesday news conference in which Trump is expected to detail how he plans to manage his company’s conflicts-of-interest after he enters the White House.

Trump is expected to make clear in the presser that Ivanka Trump, Kushner’s wife, will not be running Trump’s company.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s