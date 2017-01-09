× Peyton Manning leads 2017 College Football Hall of Fame class

Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning headlines the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class.

ESPN revealed the list Monday morning on SportsCenter. Manning, the five-time MVP who led both the Colts and Broncos to Super Bowl championships, retired after the 2015 NFL season.

4 Fast Facts Peyton Manning named to College Football Hall of Fame

Former nemesis Steve Spurrier is among the other nominees

Manning starred the University of Tennessee before the Indianapolis Colts drafted him

Induction ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 5, 2017

During Manning’s college career at the University of Tennessee, he compiled a 39-6 record and led the Vols to the 1997 SEC championship. He finished his career at Tennessee holding 42 NCAA, SEC and Tennessee records.

A familiar foe will join him in the hall—former coaching nemesis Steve Spurrier. Spurrier coached the Florida Gators, leading them to six SEC titles and a national championship in 1996. His Florida teams dominated Manning during his college career, with Spurrier’s Gators finishing with a 3-0 record against Manning.

After his tenure at Florida, Spurrier went to the NFL and then returned to the SEC to coach the South Carolina Gamecocks. He eventually became the all-time winningest coach at South Carolina, guiding the team to three top-10 finishes from 2011 to 2013. He stepped down during the 2015 season.

Spurrier is already in the College Football Hall of Fame as a player, having been inducted in 1986. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1966. Bobby Dodd, Amos Alonzo Stagg and Bowden Wyatt are the only others to be in the hall as both players and coaches.

Other marquee members of the 2017 class include former Colts and San Diego State running back Marshall Faulk, former Chicago Bears and New Mexico linebacker Brian Urlacher and former Michigan State receiver Kirk Gibson, who’s best known for his home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 1988 World Series.

They’ll also be joined by:

Clemson and Arkansas coach Danny Ford (won Clemson’s only national title)

Notre Dame linebacker Bob Crable (1978-81)

USC quarterback Matt Leinart (2003-05)

Texas offensive tackle Bob McKay (1968-69)

Texas A&M linebacker Dat Nguyen (1995-98)

Georgia Southern running back Adrian Peterson (1998-2001)

Boston College nose guard Mike Ruth (1982-85)

Mount Union coach Larry Kehres (compiled a 332-24-3 record from 1986-2012)

Members of the 2017 class will be inducted on Dec. 5, 2017.