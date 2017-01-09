× Man apprehended after SUV flips during pursuit on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was taken into custody Monday night after police say he led an officer on a pursuit on the northwest side.

Police say the man was driving near 52nd Street and Lafayette Road and failed to use his turn signal. When the officer went to pull him over, the man reportedly fled.

Police say the man led the officer on a pursuit on 52nd, then turned south on High School Road. He hit stop sticks near Westhaven Drive and rolled his vehicle while pulling into a mini mall in the 3900 block of North High School Road.

The man reportedly ran behind a Boost Mobile, where he was apprehended

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.