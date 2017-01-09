× Logansport woman arrested on attempted murder charge after weekend stabbing

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A Logansport woman faces an attempted murder charge after a weekend stabbing landed a man in the hospital.

According to Logansport police, first responders were dispatched to the 1700 block of East Broadway just before 9 p.m. Saturday in response to a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found Christiaan McDonnell, 46, suffering from multiple stabs wounds in his right shoulder.

He went to Logansport Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to a Fort Wayne facility, police said.

A resident of the home, 57-year-old Luanne Graves, was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing. Preliminary charges against her included attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Police said they were still investigating the circumstances leading to the stabbing.