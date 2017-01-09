× IU’s Delta Tau Delta fraternity has charter suspended after ‘multiple instances of hazing’

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The charter for Indiana University’s Delta Tau Delta Fraternity has been suspended after “multiple instances of hazing” within its new member education program.

A statement released by the fraternity Monday night said the Beta Alpha Chapter is no longer in good standing and is not permitted to operate in the name of the Delta Tau Delta.

The fraternity says members were aware of conduct requirements and chose to ignore them during the fall of 2016.

“There is no place for hazing in Delta Tau Delta. It is absolutely contrary to our values and will not be tolerated,” said Jim Russell, executive vice president of the national Fraternity. “The fraternity is clear about its expectations.”

Delta Tau Delta was first established at Indiana University in 1870 and the Beta Alpha Chapter has operated continuously since 1887.

The fraternity’s members were informed of their charter’s suspension Monday night. Withdrawal proceeding of the chapter will begin immediately.