Indianapolis police searching for missing 88-year-old man who may be disoriented, confused

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are asking for the public to help them find a missing 88-year-old man who may be disoriented and/or confused.

Officers say the man, Willis Bellamy, was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday, driving a 2007 Chevy Cobalt, with Indiana license plate 590MTI.

Bellamy is said to be around 5’11”, 190 pounds, with balding gray hair. Police did not say what clothing Bellamy was wearing when he was last seen.

Officers say Bellamy frequents the area of 29th and MLK, 38th and Illinois, and 38th and Illinois.

Although Bellamy suffers no known physical or mental illnesses, detectives are concerned that he may be lost, therefore they are concerned about his general welfare.

If you locate Bellamy, you’re asked to call 911.