Freezing rain likely late tonight, wet weather expected all week long

This is going to be a wet week for central Indiana. It starts with light rain and freezing rain after midnight, through 5 a.m. Temperatures will rise toward morning and our freezing rain will change to rain.

We'll have southerly winds gusting to 30 miles per hour with periods of heavy rain on Tuesday. It will be a warmer day with highs near 50 degrees. We'll stay with rain and highs in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will fall Thursday and colder air will settle in for Friday and for the weekend. Along with the colder air, we'll have chances for freezing rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Light freezing rain is likely by 2am.

Light freezing rain is likely east of US 31 through 3am.

Light freezing rain tapers off after 4am.

We'll have light rain Tuesday morning.

Heavier rain moves in by lunchtime.

Heavy rain is likely for the evening rush hour.

Rain re-develops by Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front will bring rain and falling temperatures on Thursday.

Light freezing rain is possible Friday.

Light freezing rain will be possible Saturday.

Light freezing rain will be possible Sunday.

1-2 inches of rain is likely this week.