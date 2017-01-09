Freezing rain likely late tonight, wet weather expected all week long

Posted 5:35 pm, January 9, 2017, by , Updated at 06:11PM, January 9, 2017

This is going to be a wet week for central Indiana. It starts with light rain and freezing rain after midnight, through 5 a.m. Temperatures will rise toward morning and our freezing rain will change to rain.

We'll have southerly winds gusting to 30 miles per hour with periods of heavy rain on Tuesday. It will be a warmer day with highs near 50 degrees. We'll stay with rain and highs in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will fall Thursday and colder air will settle in for Friday and for the weekend. Along with the colder air, we'll have chances for freezing rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

rpm1

Light freezing rain is likely by 2am.

rpm2

Light freezing rain is likely east of US 31 through 3am.

rpm3

Light freezing rain tapers off after 4am.

rpm4

We'll have light rain Tuesday morning.

rpm5

Heavier rain moves in by lunchtime.

rpm6

Heavy rain is likely for the evening rush hour.

rpm7

Rain re-develops by Wednesday afternoon.

regional-front-map1

A cold front will bring rain and falling temperatures on Thursday.

regional-front-map2

Light freezing rain is possible Friday.

regional-front-map3

Light freezing rain will be possible Saturday.

regional-front-map4

Light freezing rain will be possible Sunday.

6-day-qpf

1-2 inches of rain is likely this week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s