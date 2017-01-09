× Foreigner to perform at Klipsch Music Center as part of 40th anniversary tour

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Foreigner has more than its share of iconic hits—and now the rock band will come to Indiana to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The band behind hits like “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded” and “Juke Box Hero” will perform at Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13.

When they come to Indiana, they won’t be alone! The band is touring with Rock & Hall of Famers Cheap Trick. The band is celebrating 40 years since the release of its self-titled album. Jason Bonham will also perform.

To coincide with the tour, Foreigner—Mick Jones (lead guitar), Kelly Hansen (lead vocals), Jeff Pilson (bass, vocals), Tom Gimbel (rhythm guitar, sax, vocals), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar) and Chris Frazier (drums)–will release a 40th anniversary album featuring forty of its hits throughout the years. Titled, 40 – Forty Hits From Forty Years, the album is touted as comprehensive compilation of original hits and several tracks from the current lineup with Kelly Hansen on vocals.

Founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones said he’s excited for the tour, which kicks off on July 11 in Syracuse, N.Y.:

“I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later. I can’t express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years. This summer we are going to celebrate these songs, and I can’t imagine a better group of friends to share this monumental tour with, than Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham who are sure to make it a true tribute to the everlasting power of rock and roll.”

Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. The group has several hits including “I Want You To Want Me,” “Dream Police” and “Surrender.” The band originally formed in 1974 and released its 17th studio collection last year.

Jason Bonham will bring the music of Led Zeppelin to the stage. He spent three years with Foreigner as a drummer and said Jones asked him to be involved in celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary.

For more information, visit Live Nation’s website.