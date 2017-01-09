× Columbus police make arrest after woman texts 911 to report domestic disturbance

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus woman is safe after police say she texted 911 during a domestic disturbance.

The Bartholomew County dispatch received a text around 9:40 p.m. on Friday in the 1200 block of Lafayette Avenue in regards to a domestic disturbance.

The officers eventually made contact with the victim and noted that her neck was red and her left arm was bruised.

The victim also advised that she had been choked and her head slammed into a wall.

Officers located Richard D. Trulock, 33, of Columbus, in an upstairs bedroom where he was taken into custody. He was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of strangulation and domestic battery with a child present.

Text to 911 has been utilized in Columbus and Bartholomew County since 2014. It is currently available in all Indiana counties.