Bloomington residents offered chance to solarize homes at a discount

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington residents are getting the chance to solarize their homes and businesses at a discount.

The discount stems from the city’s purchase of solar panels for its city hall and police department headquarters. The new system will provide almost around 30% of the total energy needs in city hall, saving the city more than $32,000 each year.

Because of the city’s purchase, the solar company is offering more panels to residents at a lower price.

As of Monday, around 100 Hoosiers had put their names down to receive the panels.

It costs $7,000, after a 30% federal tax credit, for a four-kilowatt system that can produce about half of the electricity for a typical home, according to officials with the Bloomington Department of Economic & Sustainable Development.

To learn more about the program, there will be three public information sessions:

7 p.m. Jan. 17 at City Hall

5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at City Hall

16 at a time and place to be determined

Residents interested in attending a session or learning more about the program are asked to fill out an online form at tinyurl.com/solarizebloomington or call 812-349-3837 to get started.