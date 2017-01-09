$50K reward being offered for identity of gunmen in murder of east side restaurant employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Jordan’s Fish & Chicken is increasing a reward to help identify the gunmen who killed two of their employees on Jan. 4.

The east side restaurant is offering $50,000 to anyone who can provide the identifying information on the men who were caught on surveillance footage, according to a Facebook post. The original reward of up to $1,000 was being offered by Crime Stoppers.

The shooting happened at the restaurant near the intersection of 21st and Post around 10:30 p.m.

Video shows the armed suspects walking in with handguns and then jumping over the counter. The suspects killed Weesam Sammour and Ammar Shatnawi in the back of the restaurant before jumping back over the counter and fleeing the scene.

Family members of the victims found them dead inside the restaurant when they didn’t make it home.

One of the suspects was wearing a red coat, and the other was wearing a blue coat. Police believe they are in their mid-20’s to early 30’s, and their motive was robbery.

One tip, police say, could catch the criminals and put the suspects behind bars. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS(8477).