× 2 accused of trying to traffic contraband into Plainfield Correctional Facility

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Two people have been arrested for allegedly trying to traffic contraband into the Plainfield Correctional Facility early Monday morning.

Perimeter staff reportedly spotted one of the suspects approach the facility’s fence line around 12:51 a.m. When a spotlight shown on the individual, they dropped packages and ran from the grounds.

The facility was able to obtain an identification of the vehicle and Plainfield police stopped it a short time later.

Two suspects were arrested. Tiffany Burse and Phillip Sanders were both charged with trafficking with an inmate and transported to the Hendricks County Jail. Burse also faces a dealing in a controlled substance charge, with the possibility of additional charges pending.

“We are extremely proud for the dedication our staff shows every day to maintain the safety of everyone in our facility and community,” said Superintendent Knight.