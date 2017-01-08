× Man accused of sending homemade bomb to ex-girlfriend facing additional attempted murder charge

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Muncie man accused of sending his ex-girlfriend a homemade bomb in December will be charged with more crimes than he was preliminarily facing.

Lionel Mackey Jr. was arrested after a bomb squad detonated an explosive outside PDQ Taxi.

Mackey was originally facing charges of placing an explosive device, manufacturing a destructive device, attempted aggravated battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon and invasion of privacy.

Mackey will now be charged with attempted murder, possession of a destructive device or explosive, aggravated battery, transportation of an explosive by a convicted felon, intimidation, criminal recklessness, stalking, and invasion of privacy.

CBS4 reached out to Mackey’s ex-girlfriend, Margie Wolford, who says he deserves to be charged and she’s thankful to Muncie for standing by her.

“My feelings are that he deserves what he gets and what he put me through is wrong and I’m grateful to the city of Muncie for taking this very seriously and the one charge that I did not see coming was attempted murder and I am very emotional about that,” said Wolford. “He tried to kill me and could have succeeded with it.”