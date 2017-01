Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Gov. Mike Pence (R-IN) is now in the final hours of his term as Indiana's governor, with governor-elect Eric Holcomb (R-IN) scheduled to be sworn in to office Monday morning.

In the video above, we discuss Pence's legacy with his deputy chief of staff Matt Lloyd, who touts Pence's economic success and the state's lower unemployment numbers.

Gov. Pence's time in office was also marked by controversies over RFRA and other issues, which we ask Lloyd about in the video above.