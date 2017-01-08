IN Focus: Panelists discuss Coats selection, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - With the new Congress and General Assembly in session, and the Trump-Pence transition team finishing its work ahead , this past week's news was full of political twists and turns.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Mike Murphy and Laura Albright discuss this week's top stories, including the news that former Sen. Dan Coats (R-IN) has been named the new Director of National Intelligence, and South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg's announcement that he's running for DNC chair.