IFD battles 2-alarm vacant apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IFD firefighters were called to a vacant apartment fire just about 11:00 p.m. Saturday night at 30th and Orchard Avenue, just west of Keystone Avenue.

According to fire officials, heavy fire was showing upon their arrival to the two-story structure which had no working fire alarms.

A second call out for additional help came just about fifteen minutes after the initial call which then put about 14 units working the fire which was brought under control about 40 minutes later.

One unit was considered a total loss with overall damage listed close to $75,000.

Firefighters report that no one suffered any injuries from this incident.