Dog and two people rescued off ice

Posted 7:53 pm, January 8, 2017, by , Updated at 07:57PM, January 8, 2017
ice-rescue-1

INDIANAPOLIS–Two people and their dog were rescued off an icy creek on the city’s west side Sunday.

Around 6:20 p.m.  Wayne Township rescue crews were called to the 9000 block of West Washington Street.

According to witnesses, some people were out walking their dog behind the Sunoco Gas Station when the dog suddenly bolted onto a snow and ice covered creek.

The owners went after the dog and ended up on the ice as well.  Fearing they might fall through the ice, they called for help.

A third person went to the nearby gas station and called 9-1-1.

Wayne Township Fire crews  said they were able to rescue both people and the dog.  No one actually fell through the ice and firefighters say everyone was in good condition.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s