Dog and two people rescued off ice

INDIANAPOLIS–Two people and their dog were rescued off an icy creek on the city’s west side Sunday.

Around 6:20 p.m. Wayne Township rescue crews were called to the 9000 block of West Washington Street.

According to witnesses, some people were out walking their dog behind the Sunoco Gas Station when the dog suddenly bolted onto a snow and ice covered creek.

The owners went after the dog and ended up on the ice as well. Fearing they might fall through the ice, they called for help.

A third person went to the nearby gas station and called 9-1-1.

Wayne Township Fire crews said they were able to rescue both people and the dog. No one actually fell through the ice and firefighters say everyone was in good condition.