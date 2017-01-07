× No. 18 Butler fends off host Georgetown in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freshman Kamar Baldwin scored 16 points and No. 18 Butler followed its upset of No. 1 Villanova with an 85-76 overtime victory over Georgetown on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (14-2, 3-1 Big East), who upended the defending national champions 66-58 on Wednesday, never trailed in the overtime to earn their third consecutive victory.

L.J. Peak scored 21 points and Jagan Mosely added a career-high 20 for the Hoyas (8-8, 0-4), who lost their first four conference games for the first time since 1998-99.

Georgetown had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, but Peak’s turnaround jumper at the buzzer clanked off the rim.

Georgetown guard Rodney Pryor entered the day tied for the conference lead in scoring at 19.8 points per game, but was held scoreless on eight shots. That was offset by Mosely, who reached double figures for only the second time this season.