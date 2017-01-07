IMPD officer transported to hospital after being involved in southeast side crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was taken to Methodist Hospital Saturday morning after being involved in a crash on the southeast side.

The crash happened near the intersection of Southeastern Ave. and South Franklin Rd. around 11:15 a.m.

Police say the officer was heading north on Franklin, responding to a call, when a truck heading east on Southeastern collided with the cruiser.

The condition of the officer and those in the truck have not been released at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

