DNR searching for suspect in death of endangered crane in Greene County

Posted 1:42 pm, January 7, 2017, by

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – Conservation officers are asking for the public to help them catch the individual who shot and killed an endangered Whooping Crane in Greene County.

A member of the International Crane Foundation found the dead crane a few miles south of Lyons. Officers believe was shot last weekend.

Officers say another Whooping Crane was killed in the same area a few years ago. It’s unclear if the cases are related.

Whooping Cranes are closely monitored by biologist with both banding and radio transmitters.

Anyone with information about the poaching is asked to contact Indiana Conservation Officer Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

