5 charged in conspiracy to smuggle drugs into Randolph County jail

WINCHESTER, Ind. – Five people in Randolph County are facing felony charges for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the county jail.

Matthew A. Culy, 37, obtained Suboxone strips while away from the jail on work-release and delivered them to his fellow inmates, according to court documents obtained by the Muncie Star Press.

As a result, Culy has been charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit trafficking with an inmate, and two counts of conspiracy to commit dealing in a controlled substance.

Maci M Atkinson, 24, is accused of selling the narcotic to Culy. Atkinson has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit dealing in a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Culy delivered the drugs to inmate James Kyle Shockley, 30. In at least some instances, he allegedly left the strips under meal trays at the jail, which eventually made their way to Shockley, who worked in the jail’s kitchen.

Shockley is charged with conspiracy to commit trafficking with an inmate and three counts of conspiracy to commit dealing in a controlled substance.

Gary D. Thornburg, 42, is also facing charges for allegedly arranging for a relative to pay $20 to Culy, which eventually led to Thornburg being given Suboxone by Shockley. He is charged with conspiracy to commit trafficking with an inmate.

Another inmate, Kyle Scott Hartman, is accused of obtaining the strips from both Culy and Shockley. He’s charged with conspiracy to commit trafficking with an inmate and conspiracy to commit dealing in a controlled substance.