Ways to prevent frozen pipes as temperatures drop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Frigid weather will create a hazard for homes this weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop below zero and could lead to frozen pipes. Experts say there are steps homeowners can take to avoid pricey repairs.

Technicians like Rick Cummings, from Steg Plumbing, say they are accustomed to getting more calls when the temperatures take a dive.

"People will wake up in the morning and they will realize they don’t have any water to a faucet," Cumming said.

Repairing frozen or split pipes can take a toll on a budget. The typical cost of bringing out a professional to thaw out pipes can reach $200-$300. If a pipe bursts, fixing it can be as much as $1,000 - depending on the damage. Cummings since awareness is key when it comes to preventing these problems.

The pipes in bathrooms with exterior walls are the most vulnerable.

"A lot of wind will attack that area and what will happen is those lines will freeze if we don’t allow them to drip overnight," Cummings said.

A common mistake people make is forgetting to close the garage door as they leave in the morning, Cummings said.

"Let’s say you have a water softener or just any type of water lines - you’re going to come home and it’s going to be not so pleasant," Cumming said.

An area that's often forgotten when it comes to protecting pipes is the outside hose. Plumbers say you should drain the hose bib and disconnect the hose.

"[The] hose will trap water in there and put back water," Cummings said. "It will freeze and will split. This is one of the cases that people will not know it until spring time."

He said a good rule of thumb is to put your outside hose away when the leaves start to fall each year.