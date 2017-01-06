Arctic chill stays through weekend followed by warmer, unsettled pattern next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a very cold day ahead of us! We'll stay in the single digits through the late morning hours and only see a high of 16 this afternoon. Wind chills through the afternoon will be near zero with a cloud/sun mix. Other than a flurry or two, we'll stay dry for your Friday.

Tonight will be even colder. There is a good chance for the actual air temperature to fall below zero tonight for the second time this year. Wind chills by 6 a.m. Saturday will be between -10 and -15. Saturday will also be a cold afternoon with highs not making it out of the teens.

The arctic chill lingers through the weekend, with our temperatures not getting above freezing again until Monday afternoon!

Along with those temperatures getting above freezing next week, it will also be accompanied with unsettled weather with daily rain chances with an occasional snowflake mixing in.