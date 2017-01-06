× Suspects sought after attempted armed pharmacy robbery at The Pyramids on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say an attempted armed pharmacy robbery prompted a lockdown at The Pyramids building complex on the city’s northwest side.

IMPD officers and SWAT were called to the scene on DePauw Boulevard, near West 86th Street and North Michigan Road, around 6:30 p.m.

The center building in the complex contains a pharmacy, which two suspects tried to rob, according to police. The businesses offices were locked down as a precaution as they searched for the suspect. Dozens of police cars arrived at the scene along with SWAT and K9 units.

Police don’t believe the two suspects got away with anything. Officers went through rooms and halls to check for the suspects.

After getting access to security camera footage, police determined the suspects left the area before authorities arrived. Workers in the office buildings are being released.

No injuries were reported. Police said one of the suspects appeared to have an eye “glued shut.”

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 911.