× Shots reportedly fired at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An investigation is underway after shots were reportedly fired at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer was at the airport when it happened. He posted on Twitter that shots were fired and said police told him there was a shooter and several victims.

As of about 1:10 p.m., Fleischer said the situation had calmed down and that police weren’t letting anyone out of the airport.

Footage from the scene showed large groups of people standing on the tarmac. The airport’s official Twitter account said there was an “ongoing incident” in Terminal 2 baggage claim.

This is a developing story.