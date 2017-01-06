Local boy makes good: Adam Driver, Stephen Colbert present community calendar for Mishawaka

Adam Driver still considers himself a “small-town guy.”

He appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his new movie, Silence. He and the host discussed his childhood in Mishawaka, where Driver grew up. He moved there with his mother and sister when he was 7 years old.

Driver, best known for roles on HBO’s Girls and as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, was game for Colbert’s “Community Calendar” sketch, in which the host and guest run down a town’s local events.

“Small towns are just as important as big towns in America,” Colbert said.

“They are. I agree,” Driver said. “I wish you would do one on Mishawaka.”

“You don’t have to wish,” Colbert replied. “Because it’s time for Mishawaka, Indiana’s, community calendar.”

After a brief public access-worthy introduction video, Driver and Colbert sat on a public access-worthy set to discuss upcoming events in the area.

“You know what they say,” Driver said. “You can take the man out of Mishawaka, but the spirit of this town is something you can’t Mishawaka way from.”

Some of the upcoming events included the Niles Elks Club’s monthly fish free, cross-country skiing at St. Patrick’s County Park and an “ask a lawyer” event at the St. Joseph Public library.

“Here’s a preview, go with the lawyer who doesn’t hang out at the library giving free advice,” Driver joked.

Driver went on a memorable rant about an upcoming inner tubing event in which “sleds and toboggans are not permitted.”

“Do you hear that, Chad?” Driver shouted. “Keep your damn toboggan out of Baugo Creek!”

Other events included a tribute concert to David Bowie featuring local musicians performing Bowie’s signature songs. Driver cautioned that musicians would be dressed as Bowie, meaning attendees could end up seeing a little “too much” of their choir teacher.

Driver is making the rounds to promote his latest movie, Silence, which is directed by Martin Scorsese. The film opens nationwide on Jan. 13.