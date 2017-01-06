LIVE: 5 dead, 13 injured in Fort Lauderdale airport mass shooting

Evansville school closed in aftermath of 15-year-old former student’s death

Posted 2:39 pm, January 6, 2017, by
Picture of Evansville Central High School on Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Picture of Evansville Central High School on Tuesday, January 3, 2017

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A high school in Evansville is closed for the day while police investigate online threats after the death of a 15-year-old former student.

In a Facebook post, the district says classes were canceled Friday at Central High School due to “rumors and speculation” about potential threats.

Recently withdrawn student Roman Kellough was found outside the school Tuesday, the first day of classes after the holiday break. Police say he killed himself.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports police recovered three guns, two magazines, and multiple bullets for the guns that Kelough brought with him to the school.

Roman’s family says he was the victim of bullying. The Evansville Courier & Press says nearly $10,000 has been raised for his funeral. His GoFundMe page says he “left this world due to the senseless crippling effect of high school bullying.”

Since the discovery, Evansville police say they’ve spent hours investigating online threats against staff and students.

The Associated Press contributed top this report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s