Early morning crash on south side injures IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer was hurt in a Friday morning crash.

Dispatchers said the crash happened at New Jersey Street and Hanna Avenue on the city’s south side around 5:45 a.m.

According to IMPD, the officer’s cruiser was headed westbound on Hanna when a black SUV failed to stop at the intersection and hit the officer’s car on the driver’s side. Fire crews had to cut the officer out of the car because the driver’s side door had been pushed so far in.

The officer was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital with minor injures.

The driver of the SUV didn’t have a license and was cited, police said.