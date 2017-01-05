Westfield man arrested for scamming elderly victims in Hamilton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. - Westfield Police arrested a man accused of promising to do home repairs for the elderly, but taking their money and never finishing the work.

Joshua Ziko was arrested this week for home improvement fraud and theft.

Dollie Minks told our newsroom she had been scammed by Ziko too. She said he showed up at her house last spring and offered to fix the damage on her car for $300. She hired him, but said he didn't make any of the repairs he promised.

“He says 'I’m not done. I’ll be back tomorrow to finish it.' Well, tomorrow has never come, because he’s never come back.”

On top of that, Minks said Ziko scared her into giving him even more money.

"He come in my house and demanded I give him $500, pounded on my desk and by then everybody had left and I was here by myself," explained Minks. “I was fearful he’d come back knowing I was by myself. So I had an alarm system put in to keep him from coming in.”

Court documents claim Ziko was hired by several elderly people, promised them he would fix their driveways, took payments, but never made good on that promise.

“This man needs to be stopped. He needs to be held responsible for what he’s done to all these people," said Minks, who took Ziko to small claims court. She said he never showed up so the judge ruled in her favor. She is supposed to receive $600 from Ziko, but has yet to get a dollar.

Ziko bonded out of jail. He's due in a Hamilton County court on January 18.