Very cold with accumulating morning snow creating slick travel conditions

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for light snow accumulations and slick travel conditions.

The accumulating snow in Indy is on going this morning and will end around 9 a.m.

Flurries remain possible through the rest of the day in Indianapolis. There will be a lull in the snow late this morning before it redevelops around 1 p.m. south of Indianapolis.

Additional accumulations are possible during this second round of snow in southern Indiana close to the Kentucky border, but Indianapolis will only see flurries.

Snowfall totals will range from a dusting in northern Indiana to 3 inches near the Kentucky border.

It will be a cold day with highs only topping out at 20 degrees. Wind chills will be in the single digits all day so bundle up.

The sunshine returns tomorrow into the weekend as temperatures slowly warm back up. Another system arrives to start off next week bringing another round of wintry precipitation.