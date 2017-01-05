Click here for school closings and delays

Very cold with accumulating morning snow creating slick travel conditions

Posted 6:41 am, January 5, 2017, by , Updated at 06:42AM, January 5, 2017

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for light snow accumulations and slick travel conditions.

county-watch-winter

The accumulating snow in Indy is on going this morning and will end around 9 a.m.

latest-4km-12km-rpm-dma

Flurries remain possible through the rest of the day in Indianapolis. There will be a lull in the snow late this morning before it redevelops around 1 p.m. south of Indianapolis.

latest-2-4km-12km-rpm-dma

Additional accumulations are possible during this second round of snow in southern Indiana close to the Kentucky border, but Indianapolis will only see flurries.

latest-3-4km-12km-rpm-dma

Snowfall totals will range from a dusting in northern Indiana to 3 inches near the Kentucky border.

170104-snow-forecast2

It will be a cold day with highs only topping out at 20 degrees. Wind chills will be in the single digits all day so bundle up.

sky-hour-by-hour

The sunshine returns tomorrow into the weekend as temperatures slowly warm back up. Another system arrives to start off next week bringing another round of wintry precipitation.

ls-am-7-day

