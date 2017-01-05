× Teague, Turner carry Pacers past Nets 121-109 for 4th in row

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Teague had 21 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds, and Myles Turner finished with 25 points and 15 boards as the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-109 on Thursday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Paul George scored 26 points and Thaddeus Young added 10 points and six rebounds for Indiana.

Leading 66-59, the Pacers (19-18) went on an 18-4 run that gave them a 21-point lead. The Nets clawed their way back, pulling within eight with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but Indiana then stretched its advantage back to double digits.

Trevor Booker and Justin Hamilton had 16 points apiece for the Nets (8-26), who fell to 1-17 on the road. Sean Kilpatrick and Sean Dinwiddie each scored 13.

Brooklyn has lost four straight and nine of 11 overall.