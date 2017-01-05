× Southwest to offer direct flights to San Diego, Newark

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Southwest Airlines will offer new nonstop flights from Indianapolis to California and New York in the coming months.

The airline said the seasonal nonstop flights will go from Indianapolis to San Diego and Newark starting June 4. The carrier will also add direct flights between Indianapolis and Spokane, Wash.

According to officials from the Indianapolis Airport Authority, Southwest offered 70 percent more seats flying out of Indianapolis International Airport in 2016 than 2014.

Mario Rodriguez, executive director for the Indianapolis Airport Authority, referred to San Diego as Indy’s top unserved market. He said business and leisure travel from Indianapolis to San Diego presents a tremendous opportunity.

“San Diego is heavy with business opportunity, particularly in the tech sector, and it’s a favorite conference destination and a strong leisure hold in southern California,” Rodriguez said.

Thursday’s announcement bolsters flights from Indianapolis to the West Coast. In May, Alaska Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Indy to Seattle-Tacoma. United Airlines currently offers nonstop service from Indianapolis to San Francisco.

Before the San Diego announcement, the only other existing flight to southern California was from Indy to Los Angeles International Airport.