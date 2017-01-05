× Republican senators introduce hemp oil bill to Indiana legislature

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bill allowing the use of hemp oil for the treatment of children with epilepsy was introduced in the Indiana legislature.

Senate Bill No. 15 would exempt caregivers and individuals from criminal penalties for possession or use of hemp oil in the treatment of children with epilepsy as long as they are registered with the state department. It would also encourage state educational institutions to research the use of hemp oil for epilepsy treatment.

The bill was authored by Republican senators James Tomes, District 49, and Blake Doriot, District 12.

If passed, the bill would go into effect on July 1, 2017.