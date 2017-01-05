Click here for school closings and delays

Proud uncle greets newborn niece in suit for first time ‘because first impressions matter’

Posted 8:38 pm, January 5, 2017, by , Updated at 09:13PM, January 5, 2017

The internet is loving this photo a woman posted of her brother donning a suit to meet his newborn niece at the hospital.

According to her tweet, the proud uncle got dressed up for the baby “because first impressions matter.”

Iris Kessler’s photo of her brother Grant has been re-tweeted more than 139,000 times and favorited nearly half a million times at the time of this writing.

Kessler spoke with Buzzfeed and said the move was “totally classic” of her brother.

“He’s always the type to show up to things dressed up, or bring a cake for no reason,” she said.

Iris and Grant’s mother told BuzzFeed he was “extraordinarily excited, proud and protective regarding the birth of his first niece. His dressing up was both a show of respect and a way to honor her arrival.”

Little Carter won’t remember meeting her dapper uncle for the first time, but she’ll be able to smile later in life when she looks back at these photos.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s