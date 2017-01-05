× Police: Indianapolis man admits to robbing at least 8 delivery drivers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested an Indianapolis man for his alleged role in the robbery of several delivery drivers.

IMPD Covert Robbery Unit detectives worked with FBI agents from the Safe Streets Task Force to arrest Justin Camper, 25, on Tuesday.

Inside Camper’s home, police found several items suspected of being used in the robberies. IMPD says Camper admitted to at least eight armed robberies of deliver drivers from September to December 2016.

There were no injuries reported during the robberies.

Camper was arrested on several preliminary counts of robbery and is being held in the Marion County Jail awaiting formal charges.