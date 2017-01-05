INDOT, DPW fight against icy roadways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind-- When road salt is dumped by the ton, and snow plows launch by the dozens, you can usually expect agencies like INDOT and DPW to be thinking along the same lines.

For both local agencies the best action is pro-action. The snow was under control by mid-day, so the big worry shifted to ice.

“We want to make sure that we’re really diligent about any re-freezing and any additional snow that will come," said Betsy Whitmore of DPW.

Since 11 p.m. Wednesday, Whitmore said the agency had roughly 80 plows out on city streets working 12-hour shifts. The crews laid ton after ton of salt on Indy’s wet roads.

“It’s still going to be like driving on wet pavement or something slushy so you’ll need to keep your patient hat on,” Whitmore said

Across town, INDOT crews were hitting the highways with more aggression. Crews worked to prevent any sort of repeat from last month’s incident which saw hundreds stranded on Indy area interstates.

“We definitely want to make sure we’re overly aggressive when the weather comes in during those peak traffic periods. We want to make sure we have plenty of drivers and plenty of material on the roads, especially when temperatures are this cold,” said Nathan Riggs with INDOT.

DPW they say its possible they could use up to 100 tons of salt by the end of Thursday.

INDOT could potentially be around that as well, as they launched about 60 snow plows to take care of interstates in Indianapolis.