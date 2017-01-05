LIVE STREAM: Indiana Governor-elect Holcomb lays out legislative agenda

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Governor-elect Eric Holcomb is set to lay out his legislative agenda for his first year as leader of the Hoosier state.

During a press conference today at 2 p.m. he will release his Next Level legislative agenda detailing his priorities for the 2018-2019 biennial budget session.

He will present policy priorities focusing on an honestly balanced budget, keeping Indiana laser-focused on jobs, education and workforce development, attacking the drug epidemic and delivering great government service.

Holcomb will be joined by Lieutenant Governor-elect Suzanne Crouch, numerous state agency officials and private sector leaders.