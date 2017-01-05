× FBI conducting investigation at Muncie City Hall

MUNCIE, Ind. – An FBI investigation is underway at Muncie City Hall.

A spokeswoman for the FBI would only say that the Bureau was conducting “investigative activity” at Muncie City Hall. Search warrants were being served at the building commissioners office.

No further details regarding the investigation were available from the FBI.

However, Mayor Dennis Tyler said in May that the FBI was investigating the city. He didn’t specify the reason behind the investigation but said his office was cooperating.