Driver dies after crashing into Plainfield building

PLAINFIELD, Ind.– Plainfield police are investigating a fatal crash.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Moon Road. Investigators believe the driver might have suffered from a medical condition and lost control of the vehicle.

The victim crashed into a maintenance building outside the secured area of the Plainfield Correctional Facility, leaving a hole in the wall.

Officials said the safety and security of the facility was not jeopardized due to the crash.

The person who died in the crash has not been identified.