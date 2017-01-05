Click here for school closings and delays

Court docs: Indianapolis man admits to producing dozens of child pornography images

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis man faces multiple charges of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

Police arrested Christopher Abraham on Monday. Federal court documents accuse Abraham of sexually exploiting four children between May 2015 and December 2016 by using them to create explicit photos.

A witness told authorities he found images on Abraham’s computer of naked children under 10 years old and was able to identify some of them. The witness provided the photos to police.

Court documents say Abraham knew his victims, and show he admitted to using a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to download sets of “models” for his “artwork.” These photos contained commercially-produced depictions of naked children.

During a search of his home, police seized several electronic devices and found thousands of images of child pornography.

Abraham admitted to producing “approximately 70 sexually explicit images of his minor victims,” according to court documents.

