Coldest temperatures in nearly two years arrive in central Indiana

A cold night is coming for central Indiana. Temperatures at 9pm range from the single digits to the lower teens.

With a little wind, wind chill values are below zero in Indianapolis, Muncie, Peru and Shelbyville.

The big question for tonight is cloud cover. If skies clear, temperatures will plummet overnight. With a little cloud cover, which computer models are suggesting, that will likely keep things a few degrees warmer.

Expect temperatures to fall to the single digits for most of central Indiana.

When you factor in a wind out of the west-northwest at 5-10mph, wind chill values will be below zero at daybreak Friday.

We don't warm-up much through the day. Even with some sunshine, temperatures will only top out in the middle teens. I'm forecasting a high of 15° in Indianapolis Friday.

Wind chills will remain below zero through noon. Afternoon wind chill values will be in the single digits. (Blue line in above graphic.)

COLDEST IN NEARLY TWO YEARS

Cold air will take residence over the Midwest Saturday and again Sunday. Computer models hint at a weak cold front diving southeast across the state Saturday evening. This could produce a few snow flurries around the state. It will also bring a reinforcing shot of cold air to central Indiana.

The coldest morning over the next couple days looks to be Sunday morning. As of Thursday evening, the forecast low is -3°.

The last time Indianapolis was that cold was February 24, 2015 when the temperature dropped to -6°

WARMING TEMPERATURES

The 7-day forecast includes temperatures back in to the 50°s Tuesday. Another cold front comes Wednesday, bringing a drop in temperatures, but nothing too bad at this time.

Looking long run... Computer models are advertising an "interesting" winter system for the weekend of January 14 and 15. At this point, it is something to keep an eye on and see if it remains in the forecast solution over the coming days. Stay tuned!