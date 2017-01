INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A car driving too fast slammed into an Indiana State Police squad car, injuring the trooper.

The accident occurred on I-465 westbound near the Kentucky Avenue exit.

The trooper was investigating a separate incident when the crash occurred.

The trooper was treated for minor injuries. Indiana State Police PIO Sgt. John Perrine is urging drivers to slow down.

I-465 westbound 8.6mm. A Trooper's 🚓 was just struck. 🚑 on the way to check him out, but sounds like he's ok. Please slow down! — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 5, 2017