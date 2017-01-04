With a New Year, get a makeover at The New You Salon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A New Year means it’s time for a new you!

If you’re looking for a makeover, Indy Yelpers recommend The New You Salon, 4507 E. 82nd St., Indianapolis.

“We are brand new to the area but not brand new in the business. Been doing it for a while!” said Vu Tran, who opened the Castleton salon in October with his wife, Dolcie.

“We want to create a relationship between the customer and us,” he said. “It’s not just come here for service. It’s about a friendship.”

The salon boasts professional service with a personalized touch. Customers can pamper themselves from head to toe with haircuts, coloring, nail treatments and body waxing.

Dolcie trained with Vidal Sasson, and she’s one of the top reasons Yelpers pick The New You Salon.

“Time and time again in the Yelp reviews you are going to see the name Dolcie, which is a co-owner. She gives fabulous services,” said Brittany Smith with Yelp Indy.

“With it being a locally owned business you are going to get the feel of a very clean, very stylish atmosphere and then they are using very top line products which stands out in the Yelp reviews,” Smith said.

Smith said Indy Yelpers agree that prices are reasonable given the high-quality, personalized service. A manicure starts at $35. A haircut and style for women begin at $55.

The salon offers unique treatments like Japanese hair straightening and several bikini wax options.

“It’s a one-stop shop,” said Smith. “Make an appointment and do it all in one place!”

