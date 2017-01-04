× Westfield police arrest man in connection with home improvement fraud scheme

WESTFIELD, Ind.– A man accused of home improvement fraud was arrested by police in Westfield.

Police obtained arrest warrants for Joshua Ziko on Dec. 30. Investigators say Ziko would take money from people to seal their driveway and then not complete the work.

The arrest is a result of a lengthy investigation, police said.

Ziko was charged with:

Three counts of home improvement fraud including victims who are at least 60 years old – Level 6 felonies.

Two counts of theft – Level 6 felonies

Four counts of theft – Class A misdemeanors

Three counts of B Misdemeanor Home Improvement Fraud

Ziko was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.