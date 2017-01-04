Traffic problems develop on NB I-465 near 86th St after crash between fuel tanker truck, SUV

Posted 8:03 am, January 4, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A crash between a fuel tanker truck and an SUV caused traffic problems on Indy’s northwest side Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on NB I-465 near 86th Street just before 7:30 a.m.

In the aftermath of the crash, the tanker crashed into the median wall and the SUV veered off the interstate and rolled over, landing off on the right side of the interstate.

Both the left and right lanes were blocked for several hours. Fortunately, no fuel leaked from the tanker, and no one suffered any serious injuries.

