Resident uses gun to scare off home invaders in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.– Police say a Bartholomew County homeowner fired a shot at two home invaders while scaring them off.

The incident occurred Wednesday at a home off of County Road 675 West.

Two masked suspects, believed to be males, came into the home while a resident was there. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the resident confronted the two suspects and fired a shot as they fled.

The suspects got away in an older model, silver or blue Cadillac. It’s not known if either suspect was struck by the homeowner’s gunshot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Captain Christopher Roberts at 812-565-5924 or call 911.

