Police investigating after two people killed in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police say two people were shot and killed on the city’s east side early Wednesday morning.
IMPD was dispatched to the 9100 block of East 21st Street just after 1:00 a.m. on reports of a person shot.
When officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police have not said what the condition of the two victims is, however a homicide unit has been dispatched to the scene.
This story is developing.
39.796707 -86.007246