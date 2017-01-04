× Police investigating after two people killed in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police say two people were shot and killed on the city’s east side early Wednesday morning.

IMPD was dispatched to the 9100 block of East 21st Street just after 1:00 a.m. on reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police have not said what the condition of the two victims is, however a homicide unit has been dispatched to the scene.

This story is developing.