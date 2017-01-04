Plow drivers salting overnight, ahead of potentially messy morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Snow forecasted for Indianapolis and its neighbors to the south could make for a messy Thursday morning commute.

In order to get a head start, Indianapolis' Department of Public Works instituted a full call out of 80 drivers to start salting roads at 11 p.m.

"We want to make sure that there’s already a layer of salt down for de-icing purposes," DPW Chief Communications Officer Betsy Whitmore said.

Those drivers will spend the overnight hours salting, hoping to get ahead of the heavy morning rush hour traffic.

"Our salt is treated with Magnesium Chloride, which makes it a little sticky," Whitmore said.

That allows it to stay on the roads all night, making it easier to get ahead of the snow.

INDOT also said it has drivers drivers salting, and others on standby to head out onto highways as the snow starts to fall.

Commuters told CBS4 they're optimistic the drivers will get the job done.

"I think the main roads really are good, sometimes the side streets get questionable, but overall it’s good," resident Eldon Whetstone said.

"I think they do a good job overall," resident Bridgitt Wagner said.

That, despite the last big event that left the roads covered in ice and drivers stuck on the interstate overnight. This time, ice is not expected, and Whitmore said the drivers are ready for the snow.

"It’s a good reminder on your commute, if you see one of our trucks out give it some space because if you’re stuck in traffic, then our trucks are too, and they can’t spread some salt or remove snow," Whitmore said.