Macy's to close stores, cut 10,000 jobs amid weak sales; no Indiana stores affected

Macy’s says it is eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and plans to move forward with 68 store closures after a disappointing holiday shopping season. The department store chain also lowered its full-year earnings forecast.

Stores in Indiana aren’t impacted by the announcement.

The retailer said Wednesday that sales at established stores fell 2.1 percent in November and December compared to the same period last year. Macy’s Inc. pointed to changing consumer behavior and said it reflects challenges facing much of the retail industry.

The company said it plans to close by midyear the 68 stores that are part of 100 closings announced in August. It also plans to restructure parts of its business and sell some properties. The moves are estimated to save $550 million annually.

Shares in Macy’s fell more than 8 percent in after-hours trading.

A full list of closings and new openings can be found below, courtesy of Macy’s:

Already Completed 2016 Closings

Laurel Plaza, North Hollywood, CA (475,000 square feet; opened in 1995; 105 associates);

Ala Moana Jewel Gallery, Honolulu, HI (2,000 square feet; opened in 1986; 9 associates);

Valley Fair, West Valley City, UT (106,000 square feet; opened in 1970; 53 associates);

Already Announced Year-End 2016 Closings

Final clearance sales at the following Macy’s stores closing in early 2017 will begin on Monday, January 9, and run for approximately eight to 12 weeks (with the exception of Lancaster Mall*, where final clearance sales are already in progress):

Greenwood, Bowling Green, KY (124,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 63 associates);

Carolina Place, Pineville, NC (151,000 square feet; opened in 1993; 69 associates);

Douglaston, Douglaston, NY (158,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 144 associates);

Downtown Portland, Portland, OR (246,000 square feet; opened in 2007; 85 associates);

*Lancaster Mall, Salem, OR (67,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 53 associates);

Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire, WI (104,000 square feet; opened in 1991; 55 associates)

Year-End Closings

Mission Valley Apparel, San Diego, CA (385,000 square feet; opened in 1961; 140 associates);

Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA (141,000 square feet; opened in 1990; 77 associates);

Lakeland Square, Lakeland, FL (101,000 square feet; opened in 1995; 68 associates);

Oviedo Marketplace, Oviedo, FL (195,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 83 associates);

Sarasota Square, Sarasota, FL (143,000 square feet; opened in 1977; 86 associates);

University Square, Tampa, FL (140,000 square feet; opened in 1974; 73 associates);

CityPlace, West Palm Beach, FL (108,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 72 associates);

Georgia Square, Athens, GA (121,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 69 associates);

Nampa Gateway Center, Nampa, ID (104,000, square feet; opened in 2009; 57 associates);

Alton Square, Alton, IL (180,000 square feet; opened in 1978; 54 associates);

Stratford Square, Bloomingdale, IL (149,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 87 associates);

Eastland, Bloomington, IL (154,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 55 associates);

Jefferson, Louisville, KY (157,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 52 associates);

Esplanade, Kenner, LA (188,000 square feet; opened in 2008; 101 associates);

Bangor, Bangor, ME (143,000 square feet; opened in 1998; 65 associates);

Westgate, Brockton, MA (144,000 square feet; opened in 2003; 79 associates);

Silver City Galleria, Taunton, MA (152,000 square feet; opened in 1992; 82 associates);

Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, MI (102,000 square feet: opened 1983; 51 associates);

Eastland Center, Harper Woods, MI (433,000 square feet; opened in 1957; 121 associates);

Lansing, Lansing, MI (103,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 57 associates);

Westland, Westland, MI (334,000 square feet; opened in 1965; 106 associates);

Minneapolis Downtown, Minneapolis, MN (1,276,000 square feet; opened in 1902; 280 associates);

Northgate, Durham, NC (187,000 square feet; opened in 1994; 72 associates);

Columbia, Grand Forks, ND (99,000 square feet; opened in 1978; 53 associates);

Moorestown, Moorestown, NJ (200,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 107 associates);

Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, NJ (224,000 square feet; opened in 1970; 77 associates);

Preakness, Wayne, NJ (81,000 square feet; opened in 1963; 72 associates);

Cottonwood, Albuquerque, NM (173,000 square feet; opened in 1996; 56 associates);

Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV (178,000 square feet; opened in 1966; 84 associates);

Great Northern, Clay, NY (88,000 square feet; opened in 1989; 55 associates);

Oakdale Mall, Johnson City, NY (140,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 58 associates);

The Marketplace, Rochester, NY (149,000 square feet; opened in 1982; 77 associates);

Eastland, Columbus, OH (121,000 square feet; opened in 2006; 73 associates);

Sandusky, Sandusky, OH (133,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 61 associates);

Fort Steuben, Steubenville, OH (132,000 square feet; opened in 1974; 59 associates);

Promenade, Tulsa, OK (180,000 square feet; opened in 1996; 58 associates);

Neshaminy, Bensalem, PA (211,000 square feet; opened in 1968; 89 associates);

Shenango Valley, Hermitage, PA (106,000 square feet; opened in 1976; 69 associates);

Beaver Valley, Monaca, PA (203,000 square feet; opened in 1987; 78 associates);

Lycoming, Muncy, PA (120,000 square feet; opened in 1995; 61 associates);

Plymouth Meeting, Plymouth Meeting, PA (214,000 square feet; opened in 1966; 74 associates);

Washington Crown Center, Washington, PA (148,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 67 associates);

Parkdale, Beaumont, TX (171,000 square feet; opened in 2002; 67 associates);

Southwest Center, Dallas, TX (148,000 square feet; opened in 1975; 68 associates);

Sunland Park, El Paso, TX (105,000 square feet; opened in 2004; 71 associates);

Greenspoint, Houston, TX (314,000 square feet; opened in 1976; 70 associates);

West Oaks Mall, Houston, TX (244,000 square feet; opened in 1982; 135 associates);

Pasadena Town Square, Pasadena, TX (209,000 square feet; opened in 1962; 78 associates);

Collin Creek, Plano, TX (199,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 103 associates);

Broadway Square, Tyler, TX (100,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 65 associates);

Layton Hills, Layton, UT (162,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 72 associates);

Cottonwood, Salt Lake City, UT (200,000 square feet; opened in 1962; 88 associates);

Landmark, Alexandria, VA (201,000 square feet; opened in 1965; 119 associates);

River Ridge, Lynchburg, VA (144,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 60 associates);

Everett, Everett, WA (133,000 square feet; opened in 1977; 109 associates);

Three Rivers, Kelso, WA (51,000 square feet; opened in 1987; 57 associates);

Valley View, La Crosse, WI (101,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 57 associates)

Other 2017 Closings

Simi Valley Town Center (men’s/home/kids), Simi Valley, CA (190,000 square feet; opened in 2006; 105 associates);

Mall at Tuttle Crossing (furniture/home/kids/men’s), Dublin, OH (227,000 square feet; opened in 2003; 52 associates)

Stores Sold (or to be Sold) and Leased Back

These stores have been or will be sold, and Macy’s will continue to operate them on leases from the owners:

Stonestown Galleria, San Francisco, CA (280,000 square feet; opened in 1952; 204 associates);

Union Square Men’s, San Francisco, CA (248,000 square feet; opened in 1974; 256 associates; as previously announced);

Tyson’s Galleria, McLean, VA (265,000 square feet; opened in 1988; 122 associates; as previously announced)

(The number of associates given by store reflects the number of positions eliminated. Many of these associates will be placed in other positions.)

Store Openings

Four new Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores are currently planned and/or under construction, as previously announced.

New Macy’s stores will be opening in:

Westfield Century City, Los Angeles, CA (a 155,000 square-foot store to open in spring 2017; Macy’s previously operated a 136,000 square-foot store in this location which closed in January 2016);

Fashion Place, Murray, UT (160,000 square feet; to open in spring 2017; approximately 150 associates)

New Bloomingdale’s stores will be opening in: