Hendricks County couple holds wedding in mother of bride's hospital room

AVON, Ind. – Every girl’s dream wedding usually includes her mom, but when one bride-to-be’s mother became too sick to attend, the couple brought the wedding to her.

Cheryl Owens is battling cancer at IU Health West Hospital in Avon.

Her daughter Kristin and her fiancé Brian wanted Cheryl to be at their wedding, so the staff on the third floor ICU took it upon themselves to plan a whirlwind wedding inside Cheryl’s hospital room.

One nurse even sang “Amazing Grace.”

The new bride says she wants everyone to know that her mom is absolutely awesome, and her birthday is this Saturday. She says they appreciate all prayers.